Police have identified a suspect in Akron homicide

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Early investigators identified the shooter of an Akron homicide on Wednesday as 33-year-old Suzanne Thomas, detectives say.

Detectives have issued a warrant for Thomas’ arrest for the aggravated murder of 38-year-old Joseph Hall.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the man, Hall, was killed inside a residence in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue on Nov. 30.

Miller said officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives describe Thomas 5-foot-3 woman with brown hair and brown eyes and weighing 145 to 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

