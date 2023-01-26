32-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS.

19 News was on scene as police arrived.

The shooting, which happened in the 600 block of E. 108th Street, left the victim dead when police arrived around 2:55 a.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

