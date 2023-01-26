2 Strong 4 Bullies
32-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS.

19 News was on scene as police arrived.

The shooting, which happened in the 600 block of E. 108th Street, left the victim dead when police arrived around 2:55 a.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

