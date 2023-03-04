1 dead, 4 hospitalized after being hit by semi-truck following crash on Ohio Turnpike

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead and four others, including three children, are injured after being hit by a semi-truck Friday night after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) officials said the March 3 crash happened on the turnpike in Oxford Township at 7:32 p.m.

A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound went off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail. The Jeep came to a stop in the center lane of the turnpike.

OSHP Lt. Brett Gockstetter the driver, a 30-year-old man, along with a 26-year-old woman, a 4-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl got out of the car to try to get off the roadway.

A 2023 Freightliner Semi then struck the Jeep and all five people.

OSHP officials confirmed the 26-year-old woman, later identified as Effie Carder, from Corry, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old man and the three children, also from Corry, Pennsylvania, were taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center after sustaining serious injuries.

Police said the 27-year-old man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana that was driving the semi-truck was not hurt.

Officials confirmed the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

