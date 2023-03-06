2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fireworks, ammo, among items recovered from Wickliffe garage involved in deadly explosion

By Alec Sapolin and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police officials said fireworks and ammo were among some of the items recovered in the rubble of last week’s deadly garage explosion.

The explosion, which happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Feb. 26, took the life of 18-year-old Nathan Greger, according to previous reports.

RELATED: Victim in Wickliffe garage explosion identified

Police said novelty or antique military surplus items were recovered, which included several hollow hand grenade shells.

Officials confirmed bomb technicians removed the items in a Facebook post. All of the items were found to be inert, officials said.

FURTHER INFO REGARDING GARAGE EXPLOSION During the initial investigation on Sunday, law enforcement officials located...

Posted by Wickliffe Police Department on Friday, March 3, 2023

Police also said they recovered firework related material from the wreckage.

Wickliffe police officials have not specified the cause of the initial blast.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall is still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

