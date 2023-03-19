Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident to be tried as an adult

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old Strongsville woman accused of killing two people in a July car accident will be tried for her crimes as an adult.

Mackenzie Shirilla, 18, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2022 by Strongsville police following the crash, which occurred on July 31. Court officials previously said she was to remain behind bars.

According to police, on July 31, 2022 Shirilla lost control of her Toyota Camry and crashed into a building in the 11700 block of Alameda Dr.

A passer-by called police and when officers arrived at the scene, they found all three victims unconscious, not breathing, and trapped in the vehicle.

Strongsville firefighters pulled all three victims from the vehicle.

Dominic Russo ((Source: GoFundme))

Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Shirilla, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Davion Flanagan ((Source: GoFundme))

Both Shirilla and Flanagan graduated from Strongsville High School last year.

Mackenzie Shirilla ((Source: GoFundme))

Court documents in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas said the case was bound over on March 17. Shirilla was given a $500,000 bond.

Court documents accuse Shirilla of committing the following crimes:

Four counts of murder

Four counts of felonious assault

Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

One count of drug possession

One count of possessing criminal tools.

A court date has not been set.

