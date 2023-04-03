2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police investigating another impersonating peace officer Incident

Cleveland Police cars parked at First District.
Cleveland Police cars parked at First District.(WOIO)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is investigating another impersonating peace officer incident that occurred on Sunday, according to Cleveland police.

Police: Suspects wanted for impersonating law enforcement in string of Cleveland robberies

Police say the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., in the area of Broadway Avenue and Blanche Avenue.

A man reported that he was driving and was followed by a vehicle that utilized police-type lights to attempt to pull him over, police say.

The victim told police that the suspect waved a firearm and was wearing a ballistic vest.

The victim called 9-1-1 and remained on the line with dispatch as he drove to the Third District police station.

Police describe the suspected vehicle as a brand-new black Dodge Durango with heavily tinted windows and black vehicle accessories and temporary tags.

Officers say a black Jeep Cherokee also appeared to be involved.

Police say it should be noted that these incidents are occurring only with private, unmarked vehicles.

No incidents have occurred with a marked police vehicle and there are no reports of stolen Cleveland police vehicles, police say.

Police said anyone with concerns of being pulled over by an unmarked vehicle should call 9-1-1 to confirm the validity of the traffic stop.

