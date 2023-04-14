Dozens of Indiana schools switch to virtual learning due to potential bomb threat

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Multiple schools across Indiana are having an eLearning day due to a report of a potential bomb threat, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were notified early Friday morning by Indiana State Police of a potential bomb threat to Madison Consolidated School System, the sheriff’s department said.

State police say an email message was sent to dozens of schools “threatening the use of explosive devices” that were allegedly planted in the schools.

Rising Sun-Ohio County Community Schools, Union County College Corner Joint School District and dozens of other districts also received a bomb threat and switched to e-Learning on Friday.

After law enforcement notified the schools, a thorough investigation was conducted by federal, county and local agencies.

“The police are sweeping the buildings now and we have a canine unit coming soon to help,” Rising Sun-Ohio County Schools wrote on Facebook. “I’m sorry for the late call, but student safety is our number 1 priority. I will continue to notify you via email and Facebook on the progress of the search.”

At least 20 school districts were affected by the potential threat based on their websites.

School District Number of Schools Madison Consolidated School System 7 schools Union County College Corner Joint School District 4 schools Rising Sun-Ohio County Schools 3 schools Northwest Allen County Schools 12 schools Center Grove Community School Corporation 9 schools Fairfield Community Schools 4 schools Frankton-Lapel Community Schools 5 schools Lebanon Community School Corporation 6 schools Marion Community Schools 8 schools Middlesbury Community Schools 8 schools Noblesville Schools 13 schools Oak Hill United School Corporation 5 schools Salem Community Schools 4 schools Shelby Eastern Schools 5 schools Shelbyville Central Schools 6 schools Shenandoah School Corporation 3 schools Southwestern Consolidated Schools 2 schools Tipton Community School Corporation 3 schools Western School Corporation 4 schools Western Wayne Schools 2 schools

As of now, investigators have not found any suspicious or explosive devices, Indiana State Police said. However, the origin of the threat is still something they are looking into.

“The safety of our children will always be a top priority, the Indiana State Police will continue to offer any and all resources we have to schools to ensure safety for our students,” Superintendent Doug Carter said.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.