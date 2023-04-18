Family of Jayland Walker holds news conference in Akron after grand jury decision

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Just hours after it was announced a Summit County grand jury voted against charging the officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker, the legal team representing the Walker family questioned the process and evidence that was presented.

“What we saw happen this week in the grand jury was a miscarriage of justice. The presentation that they gave to the grand jury was skewed in favor of the police. Jayland did not have a chance,” said attorney Paige White.

Earlier, Ohio Attorney General the special grand jury voted against indicting the eight Akron officers involved in the 2022 deadly shooting. The officers shot and killed Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop that led to a police chase.

Yost’s team handled the investigation at the request of Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett.

“I’ve been an attorney for 23 years and I’ve come to realize that power tends to protect power,” said Bobby DiCello, lead counsel for the Walker family. “When power examines itself, it usually creates strange and awful results. I truly think that’s what happened.”

Walker’s mother and sister were in attendance but did not speak at the news conference, which was held at their church, St. Ashworth Temple Church of God In Christ.

DiCello recalled breaking the news to the family around 4:30 p.m.

“I wish you could have heard and felt and seen the scream. There was screaming,” he said.

DiCello confirmed he will file a civil lawsuit against the city.

U.S. Congresswoman Emilia Sykes was also in attendance, she said she would submit a formal request with the Department of Justice to investigate Akron police.

