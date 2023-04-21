2 Strong 4 Bullies
WATCH: Suspects vandalize Cocky’s Bagels in Cleveland
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for multiple suspects who vandalized the garage door of Cocky’s Bagel early Friday morning, according to a video posted on Cocky’s Bagels Instagram.

“Anyone know who these kids are? They shattered our garage door,” Cocky’s Bagels said in their Instagram caption.

The suspects vandalized the bagel shop around 12:45 a.m. on Friday.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

