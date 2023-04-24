House of Worship transforms to house of recovery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Faith and hope are what helps keep Russell Kemp, a recovering alcoholic going.

“The message is hope but what I’m learning is that without faith how can I have hope,” said Kemp

Kemp is reminded of it every day inside the Grace Café Recovery Hub, a house of worship fully transformed into a house of recovery.

“I haven’t had a drink in over 6 months,” said Kemp.

With a new church across the street, the building on East 49th Street, once known as the Fountain of Grace Outreach Ministries now serves as a full recovery home for several men like Kemp, fighting a battle with addiction.

Pastor and Co-Pastor, former addicts Albert and Marnetta Lewis said the transition was an easy one

“It’s very fulfilling,” said Marnetta Lewis. “A lot of people don’t make it. They die in addiction or end up in prison”

On top of recovery services, free meals, clothes, and hygiene products are offered. As well as counseling and fentanyl strips.

“That’s basically why we do what we do because we know that we weren’t saved from ourselves just to keep it to ourselves,” said Marnetta Lewis.

Another reminder that you can overcome it. Also, a constant message for Kemp.

“It’s something I’ve always longed for was to see myself doing better,” said Kemp

If you are interested in availability at the recovery home, you can visit the Grace Café Recovery Hub building.

