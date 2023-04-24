2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio lawmaker submits formal request for DOJ investigation into Akron Police Department

Congresswoman Emilia Sykes announced Monday, she would be asking the Department of Justice to...
Congresswoman Emilia Sykes announced Monday, she would be asking the Department of Justice to investigate the practices of the Akron Police Department.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes (OH-13) on Monday submitted a formal request to the Attorney General Merrick Garland and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to launch an investigation into the Akron Police Department.

The request comes after a special grand jury issued a no-bill on April 18, declining to charge the eight Akron officers involved in the 2022 shooting death of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, who was killed after an attempted traffic stop.

Grand jury declines to indict Akron officers in deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker

Sykes, who stood by Walker’s family, previously said she would be requesting the DOJ to look into the department’s practices and policies.

19 News has obtained a copy of the request submitted by U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes, which can be viewed in full below:

“The call for this investigation is in no way an attempt at retribution, but rather, an opportunity to implement more community focused policing that serves the needs of every segment of this community” Sykes said. I am confident you share our ultimate objective of ensuring the citizens of our nation have confidence in their law enforcement agencies, and that you will facilitate solutions-based tools and practices necessary to keep law enforcement safe and accountable, and protect our communities so that we never have to be in this situation again.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

