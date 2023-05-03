Ten Years Later: Gina, Amanda, and Michelle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a case that sent shockwaves through Cleveland and beyond.

On May 6, 2013, three young women were found alive inside Ariel Castro’s house of horrors on the city’s near west side.

Gina DeJesus, Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight had been abducted and held captive for years until one of the women was able to escape and get help.

Now, a decade after their miraculous rescue, 19 News reporter Jen Picciano looks back on the case in an episode of the true crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land, and speaks with one of the first reporters to learn of the rescue just minutes after it happened.

“Ten Years Later: Gina, Amanda & Michelle” is available on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.