Where is Ashley Summers? Cleveland girl disappeared in 2007 on West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old walked away from a pool party on a hot July day, never to be seen again.

Ashley Summers disappeared in 2007 from Cleveland’s West Side. She would now be 29 years old.

“Our hope is always that she’s still out there. Our family really misses her and wants to be reunited with her,” Linda Summers, Ashley’s step grandmother, told 19 News.

The FBI earlier this year released a new, age-progressed, picture of her, to more accurately depict what she would look like now.

Ashley Summers in an undated photo (L) and a new age progression photo (R). (FBI, WOIO)

“It’ll help people hopefully have a different view and a more accurate view of what she looks like currently,” says Summers.

Ashely also has a unique tattoo, a red heart on her right upper arm with the name, ‘Gene’ through it. Gene was the name of her boyfriend. He was out of town when Ashley disappeared.

If you have information on Ashley Summers, please call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

