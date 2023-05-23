2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man killed while packing up to move from neighborhood

By Winnie Dortch
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the King Kennedy neighborhood on Thursday, May 18.

Officers responded to 6401 Woodland Avenue at Delaney Village apartments just after 2:30 p.m. Jamarious Williams was found down in a staircase with multiple gunshot wounds.

“He was the love of my life and I miss him, his mom, and dad miss him, his whole family is just crushed, ” Williams’ girlfriend said. She wishes to not share her name. The woman has four children with Williams.

Police say Williams was loading a Uhaul truck when he was approached by a male suspect wearing a mask who shot him and then fled the scene on foot. Williams’ girlfriend says she tried to give him CPR until EMS arrived, but she was unable to save him.

The woman claims she and Williams were feuding with neighbors for a year. They were trying to move in with Williams’ father for a fresh start.

“I can’t believe it. He didn’t even see the moving truck move from that place. It feels so devastating.”

The couple was moving items back and forth before the shooting. They were worried about their safety. Therefore, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police would be their escort. William’s girlfriend said she called that day for an officer and no one showed up.

“We didn’t have an incident when the police were there, this only happened because the police weren’t there.”

19 News went to CMHA police headquarters to ask why an officer was not there at the time. They told us to talk to someone at their main campus. When we arrived at the main campus, they told us “someone would get back to us”.

“He didn’t deserve this, he worked six days a week, he took care of his family, he wasn’t in no drama or the streets.”

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available. This matter remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

