17-year-old gunman arrested for Cleveland liquor store parking lot murder, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy accused of killing a man in the parking lot of a liquor store is behind bars, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired sent officers to the 12408 Union Ave. around 7:30 p.m. on May 26.

Officers learned a man was shot in the parking lot of Union Liquor on their way to the scene, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia stated officers arrived to find a victim down on the parking lot with “a lot” of gunshot wounds to his head and body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Ciaccia confirmed.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 25-year-old Daquan Parker of Cleveland.

Members of the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit went to the scene to investigate.

Ciaccia said the preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was engaged with a verbal and physical altercation with a known female who was with the 17-year-old boy who allegedly shot the victim.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested further into the investigation, which is ongoing, according to Ciaccia.

