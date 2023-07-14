2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Cleveland police arrest woman for murder of young mother

By Julia Bingel and Winnie Dortch
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police made an arrest Wednesday in the weekend murder of a 22-year-old woman.

24-year-old Amelia Patrice Jackson is charged with aggravated murder.

East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard said Jackson shot and killed Tamasha Ussery.

“I’m real glad that they actually got the shooter,” said Bertha Ussery, Tamasha’s mother.

Ussery was shot in the 1800 block of Taylor Rd. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot behind an apartment building.

Police say Ussery, Jackson and a few women were hanging out together. The two were arguing before they arrived to Taylor Road.

“Calling each other names, then our female suspect approaches the victim, the victim tries to run from her, obviously she sees the firearm at that time, she pleads for her life and you hear one gunshot go off and you see her fall down into the arms of one of her friends,” said East Cleveland Commander Joseph Marche.

(The above video is from previous coverage of the story)

The altercation that came prior to the shooting was caught on surveillance video.

It was a key piece of evidence to the case, which police said was solved in 18 hours.

“The suspect turned herself in. We were very fortunate to get her and solve it as soon as we did,” said Sergeant Reginald Holcomb.

Ussery leaves behind two children, 2-year-old Dynasty and 5-year-old DJ.

“They have to grow up without their mother,” said Minette Mills. She is the victim’s cousin.

Tamasha graduated from dental school and had plans to learn how to sew.

“She had a future, she was going to learn how to sew to make clothes, she was very outstanding, very beautiful young lady,” said Vernita Wiggins. She is Thomasha’s grandmother.

Police say Jackson had no prior record before this incident. They also recovered the murder weapon.

