Cleveland 24-year-old fatally shot near Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police found a man fatally shot in a car near Progressive Field.

19 News crews arrived at the scene at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Police found the man inside the car, filled with bullet holes, at the intersection E. 9th Street and Bolivar Road.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Anthony Blackwell, from Cleveland.

19 News crews also saw multiple bullet casings at the scene along with a firearm on top of the car.

Cleveland Police have not identified what time this shooting happened or the circumstances behind it.

