Cleveland 24-year-old fatally shot near Progressive Field

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police found a man fatally shot in a car near Progressive Field.

19 News crews arrived at the scene at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Police found the man inside the car, filled with bullet holes, at the intersection E. 9th Street and Bolivar Road.

Man found fatally shot near Progressive Field in Cleveland(Source: WOIO)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Anthony Blackwell, from Cleveland.

19 News crews also saw multiple bullet casings at the scene along with a firearm on top of the car.

Cleveland Police have not identified what time this shooting happened or the circumstances behind it.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

