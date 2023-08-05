2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts man for 2022 fatal East Cleveland shooting during high school reunion

(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury voted to indict a man on 28 charges in connection to a fatal shooting near an East Cleveland bar that injured 10 other people during a high school reunion.

The Sept. 5, 2022 shooting happened outside of the Just Us Lounge & Deli at 2:53 a.m., according to previous reports.

When officers arrived, several victims were transported to various hospitals.

Tyran Lewis died from his injuries at University Hospitals.

Tyran Lewis
Tyran Lewis(Source: Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers)

The grand jury on Aug. 3 voted to indict 29-year-old Bruce Eddings on the following charges:

  • 1 count of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony with firearm specifications
  • 2 counts of murder, both unclassified felonies with firearm specifications
  • 3 counts of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, both first-degree felonies with firearm specifications
  • 14 counts of felonious assault, all second-degree felonies with firearm specifications
  • 7 counts of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, all second-degree felonies with firearm specifications
  • 1 count of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony with firearm specifications

Eddings will be in court for his arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 8.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

