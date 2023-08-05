Grand jury indicts man for 2022 fatal East Cleveland shooting during high school reunion

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury voted to indict a man on 28 charges in connection to a fatal shooting near an East Cleveland bar that injured 10 other people during a high school reunion.

The Sept. 5, 2022 shooting happened outside of the Just Us Lounge & Deli at 2:53 a.m., according to previous reports.

When officers arrived, several victims were transported to various hospitals.

Tyran Lewis died from his injuries at University Hospitals.

The grand jury on Aug. 3 voted to indict 29-year-old Bruce Eddings on the following charges:

1 count of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony with firearm specifications

2 counts of murder, both unclassified felonies with firearm specifications

3 counts of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, both first-degree felonies with firearm specifications

14 counts of felonious assault, all second-degree felonies with firearm specifications

7 counts of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, all second-degree felonies with firearm specifications

1 count of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony with firearm specifications

Eddings will be in court for his arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 8.

