2 dead in Sandusky County 2-car crash, troopers say

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people died Saturday following a 2-car crash in Sandusky County.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the crash happened at approximately 2:59 p.m. on US 20, east of Country Road 175 in York Township.

OSHP says a 2020 GMC Arcadia, traveling southeast on US 20 in the left lane, drifted across the grass median into the westbound lanes.

Troopers say the GMC then struck Buick Rendezvous, traveling northwest on US 20 in the right lane, before running off the northside of US 20 and striking a mailbox.

The driver of the Buick, later identified as Fremont 50-year-old James Langley, died in the crash.

Troopers confirmed the driver of the GMC, later identified as Bellevue 67-year-old Douglas Auck, also died in the crash.

Troopers say alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

