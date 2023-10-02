U.S. Marshals, Cleveland police search for fugitive wanted for 2 murders; including, fatal shooting of a 3-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive wanted for two murders in Cleveland; including, the Sept. 28 fatal shooting of a three-year-old boy.

According to Cleveland police, Devonte Parker, 28, fired multiple shots on W. 66th Street and the three-year-old was shot in the back through his car seat while sitting inside his mother’s car.

Luis Diaz was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Two other people, Juan Davis, Jr. and Katherine Treadway, are already in custody and both pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court on Monday.

Devonte Parker (Bingel, Julia | (Source: U.S. Marshals))

Cleveland police said Parker is also wanted for a murder on May 21.

Jalen Dalton was shot and killed while sitting inside his car on E. 75th Street.

Parker is known to frequent the Cleveland area, said the U.S. Marshals.

If you have any information in reference to Devonte Parker, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.