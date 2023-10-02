2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

U.S. Marshals, Cleveland police search for fugitive wanted for 2 murders; including, fatal shooting of a 3-year-old

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive wanted for two murders in Cleveland; including, the Sept. 28 fatal shooting of a three-year-old boy.

According to Cleveland police, Devonte Parker, 28, fired multiple shots on W. 66th Street and the three-year-old was shot in the back through his car seat while sitting inside his mother’s car.

Luis Diaz was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Two other people, Juan Davis, Jr. and Katherine Treadway, are already in custody and both pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court on Monday.

Devonte Parker
Devonte Parker(Bingel, Julia | (Source: U.S. Marshals))

Cleveland police said Parker is also wanted for a murder on May 21.

Jalen Dalton was shot and killed while sitting inside his car on E. 75th Street.

Parker is known to frequent the Cleveland area, said the U.S. Marshals.

If you have any information in reference to Devonte Parker, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Akron students find body near school grounds

Latest News

Vasile Cricovan
Northeast Ohio man identified as victim in Illinois truck crash, ammonia leak
Juan Davis, Jr. and Katherine Treadway
Arraignment for 2 suspects in Cleveland Stockyards shooting that killed 3-year-old
Keith Partin
Jury finds Norton man guilty of attacking officer inside his cruiser
16-year-old boy killed in Euclid