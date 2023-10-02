Arraignment for 2 suspects in Cleveland Stockyards shooting that killed 3-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two people charged in connection to last week’s shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood will be making their first appearances in the Cleveland Municipal Court Monday morning for their arraignment hearings.

34-year-old Juan Davis, Jr. is facing a charge of aggravated murder and 30-year-old Katherine Treadway faces a charge of murder.

The charges come following Sept. 28 shooting, which took place around 2:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 66th Street.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, an arrest warrant was issued Sept. 30 for 28-year-old Devonte Parker on a charge of aggravated murder.

Court records say Parker is wanted on another aggravated murder charge stemming from a shooting on May 21.

3-year-old Luis Diaz, of Cleveland, was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old sibling when shots rang out.

A man was standing outside the car. The 3-year-old and the man were both shot, according to police.

Cleveland EMS transported both to the MetroHealth Medical Center, where the child later died.

The man’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Davis, Jr. and Treadway will be in the Cleveland Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.