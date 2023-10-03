Victim shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A person was shot on the city’s East side Tuesday morning.
Cleveland police were called out to the area of E. 132nd Street and Byron Avenue around 10:15 a.m.
This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
