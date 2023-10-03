2 Strong 4 Bullies
Victim shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A person was shot on the city’s East side Tuesday morning.

Cleveland police were called out to the area of E. 132nd Street and Byron Avenue around 10:15 a.m.

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

