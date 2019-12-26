West Side Market vendors continue to close

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another vendor located in the West Side Market is deciding to call it quits.
This comes after several businesses have already called it quits.
Some business owners and customers are questioning the future of one of the city’s historic landmarks.
Sebastian’s meats and Turczyk’s Meats are just two of the vendors who have decided to leave the market in December.
Now, after 30 years, Maha’s Falafil is now saying goodbye to the West Side Market.
The business’s last day at the West Side Market will be Dec. 31.
They still have a location in Ohio City on E 61st at Dave’s Supermarket.
The city announced in late December that it plans to ensure stability in the area even after the businesses have begun to close.
The city of Cleveland outline strategic goals for 2020, which are as follows:
- Assess online and delivery platforms to fulfill customer orders
- Incorporate and respond to the public’s survey responses to expand WSM’s social capacity
- Plan for underutilized second-floor spaces for new educational, entrepreneurial and social purposes
- Diversify tenants and products at the WSM
- Expand vision for arcade pavilion to diversify product and develop seating options
- Improve relationships with tenants through the tenants board
- Strengthen safety and security plans
- Improve WSM linkages and accessibility with wayfinding signage
- Integrate cost-effective means for vendors and Market to be more environmentally friendly
- Collaborate on innovative ways to attract new customers and improve customer retention
- Design and complete planned capital improvements
- Create an informative customer concierge area for pick-up orders and deliveries
- Develop comprehensive WSM programming plan
- Create new revenue streams via trademarked merchandise, room rentals, events
- Build a retail incubator program to attract and support new small businesses
City officials said it is vital for both Cleveland and the West Side Market tenants to work together to achieve future success.
The city also said they are also working to increase revenue by creating branded merchandise and holding events. They are also working on attracting new small business owners.
