New video shows scene of unsolved murder at illegal ‘after hours’ club in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New video showed the scene of an unsolved murder of a young mother at a club operating illegally in Cleveland.
It took place at a known “after hours” club at the center of an ongoing 19 News investigation.
It’s located at 2904 Woodhill Road in Cleveland and it is owned by the state of Ohio.
Witnesses told police in the video that bullets came in through the front windows of the after hours bar around 2 a.m. on Oct. 2.
You can see dozens of people pouring out of the illegal establishment 19 News discovered is operating on property owned by the state.
Court records show the former owner foreclosed on the property more than two years ago.
According to police reports, officers have known about the partying going on there for years.
And, 911 callers and dispatchers referred to the location as the “after hours place” in conversation the night of the homicide.
A young Maple Heights mother of three died, 27-year-old Shameia Hurth, died at the hospital after the shooting.
A police report states two others were injured.
How were these people able to access the building that should be locked and secured?
The state told 19 News this property is the county’s responsibility and the county told us it is the city’s responsible for keeping it locked up.
After weeks of reaching out multiple times, the city has yet to respond with any answers.
Cleveland Police however, did respond in an email with the following statement:
According to the utility companies, the property does not have running water or electricity inside.
However, in the body camera video lights appear to be on inside.
A woman identified herself as the owner of the property the night of the murder.
It’s unclear who she is though, and why she would say that, because again according to property records the building belongs to the state.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.