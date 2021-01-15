Akron Police: 27-year-old man shot, killed amid argument

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police believe an argument led to the Friday morning shooting death of a 27-year-old man, they said.
Police said preliminary investigation suggests Alex Tabler, of Akron, was at a large gathering near the 600 block of Sherman Street around 3:30 a.m. when he was shot.
EMS took Tabler to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he died.
The suspect is still on the loose, police said. Police are attempting to identity and locate the suspect.
