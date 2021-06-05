Man chased by authorities in stolen RV also stole a bulldozer in 2019, Summit County Sheriff’s Office says

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Randy Schiffbauer, the man who led authorities on a wild RV chase, is the same man who drove a bulldozer through an Akron neighborhood in 2019.
The RV and bulldozer were both stolen, authorities said. Schiffbauer, 24, is also accused of intentionally striking cars in both incidents.
Schiffbauer, of Green, was charged in 2019 with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, littering, vandalism and criminal damaging in connection to the bulldozer incident.
Schiffbauer was arrested again Tuesday morning and taken to the Summit County Jail. Court records show he now faces charges of felonious assault, aggravated robbery, failure to comply, theft and resisting arrest.
The bulldozer incident happened on July 5, 2019. Akron police said Schiffbauer drove the bulldozer down the 700 block of Inman Street, striking a house and several cars before driving off. Police did not immediately catch him.
Schiffbauer drove the RV through several backyards Tuesday on Briarwood Way in Green before getting stuck and fleeing on foot, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. An Ohio State Highway Patrol K9 unit caught him, the sheriff’s department said.
Schiffbauer will appear in Barberton Municipal Court at 11 a.m. Tuesday for arraignment.
