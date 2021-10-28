How Old Brooklyn continues fight against crime, food insecurity amid neighborhood growth

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - With a growing population of more than 30,000 residents, Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood stands out for its strong, shared values.

Like many communities across America, the neighborhood is rebounding from coronavirus-related challenges.

Residents are focused on the fight against crime, ongoing staffing struggles, food insecurity and more.

Building a Better CLE is a special project by 19 News, highlighting the good and the bad in Cleveland neighborhoods.

The October edition of Building a Better CLE features Old Brooklyn.

We are committed to telling your stories: celebrating the good, spotlighting the struggles, and asking the tough questions that lead to solutions.

Our 3, 4, 5 and 6 PM newscasts will broadcast live today from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Hear from local leaders all afternoon, as 19 News digs deeper into Old Brooklyn.

Jeff Verespej, Old Brooklyn Community Development Executive Director

Waverly Willis, Owner of Urban Kutz Barbershop

Dr. Chris Kuhar, Executive Director of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Emily Muttillo, Research Fellow at the Center for Community Solutions

Bill Schwark, Leader of Old Brooklyn Crime Watch

Jayme Lucas-Bauer, Old Brooklyn CDC Neighborhood Development Project Manager

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.