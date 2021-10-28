2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

How Old Brooklyn continues fight against crime, food insecurity amid neighborhood growth

Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood (File photo).
Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood (File photo).(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Stannie Grimes
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - With a growing population of more than 30,000 residents, Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood stands out for its strong, shared values.

Like many communities across America, the neighborhood is rebounding from coronavirus-related challenges.

Residents are focused on the fight against crime, ongoing staffing struggles, food insecurity and more.

Building a Better CLE is a special project by 19 News, highlighting the good and the bad in Cleveland neighborhoods.

The October edition of Building a Better CLE features Old Brooklyn.

We are committed to telling your stories: celebrating the good, spotlighting the struggles, and asking the tough questions that lead to solutions.

Our 3, 4, 5 and 6 PM newscasts will broadcast live today from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Building a Better Cleveland: Get to know Old Brooklyn
Do housing costs impact Old Brooklyn, growing Cleveland neighborhood?
'We need to be their eyes': Old Brooklyn residents help police in fight against neighborhood crime
Neighborhood volunteers lend helping hand during Old Brooklyn Day
What's next for Brighton Corridor in Old Brooklyn?
How a $100,000 grant is tackling food insecurity in Old Brooklyn

Hear from local leaders all afternoon, as 19 News digs deeper into Old Brooklyn.

  • Jeff Verespej, Old Brooklyn Community Development Executive Director
  • Waverly Willis, Owner of Urban Kutz Barbershop
  • Dr. Chris Kuhar, Executive Director of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
  • Emily Muttillo, Research Fellow at the Center for Community Solutions
  • Bill Schwark, Leader of Old Brooklyn Crime Watch
  • Jayme Lucas-Bauer, Old Brooklyn CDC Neighborhood Development Project Manager

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood (File photo.)
New apartments, retail, parks coming soon to Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
Amherst police step up patrols due to burglaries
A city of Canton Fire Department cadet rescued a cat from a dryer vent Tuesday.
Canton City Fire Department cadet saves cat from dryer vent
Welcoming new immigrants
Non-profit ‘Us Together’ is on artistic mission to make change for new immigrants, refugees