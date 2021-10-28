How Old Brooklyn continues fight against crime, food insecurity amid neighborhood growth
OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - With a growing population of more than 30,000 residents, Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood stands out for its strong, shared values.
Like many communities across America, the neighborhood is rebounding from coronavirus-related challenges.
Residents are focused on the fight against crime, ongoing staffing struggles, food insecurity and more.
Building a Better CLE is a special project by 19 News, highlighting the good and the bad in Cleveland neighborhoods.
The October edition of Building a Better CLE features Old Brooklyn.
We are committed to telling your stories: celebrating the good, spotlighting the struggles, and asking the tough questions that lead to solutions.
Our 3, 4, 5 and 6 PM newscasts will broadcast live today from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Hear from local leaders all afternoon, as 19 News digs deeper into Old Brooklyn.
- Jeff Verespej, Old Brooklyn Community Development Executive Director
- Waverly Willis, Owner of Urban Kutz Barbershop
- Dr. Chris Kuhar, Executive Director of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
- Emily Muttillo, Research Fellow at the Center for Community Solutions
- Bill Schwark, Leader of Old Brooklyn Crime Watch
- Jayme Lucas-Bauer, Old Brooklyn CDC Neighborhood Development Project Manager
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.