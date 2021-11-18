2 Strong 4 Bullies
A revival for Hough: Cleveland neighborhood moves forward despite rough past

The Hough neighborhood on Cleveland's East Side continues to grow, thanks to community work and reinvestment.(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Stannie Grimes
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUGH, Ohio (WOIO) - The veil of a rough past has hung over Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood for decades. But residents are moving forward, transforming the community with a complete resurgence.

Remembering the Hough Uprising: How deadly riots impacted neighborhood growth

Like many communities across America, the neighborhood is rebounding from coronavirus-related challenges.

Residents are focused on the fight against crime, housing insecurity and more.

Reinvestment brings new life for Cleveland's Hough neighborhood

Building a Better CLE is a special project by 19 News that highlights Cleveland neighborhoods, celebrating the good, spotlighting the struggles, and asking the tough questions that lead to solutions.

The November edition of Building a Better CLE features Hough.

Hough residents share thoughts on neighborhood housing, fears over gentrification

Our 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts will broadcast live today from the Fatima Family Center.

Hear from local leaders all afternoon, as 19 News digs deeper into Hough.

Historic Hough neighborhood sees resurgence with slow, but steady, growth
  • Neighborhood residents Mattie Nixon and Delores Webster
  • Shana Roberts of the Famicos Foundation
  • Emily Muttillo with The Center For Community Solutions
  • LaJean Ray, Director of the Fatima Family Center
  • Angela Bennett, Administrative Director Of Digital C
  • 19 News’ own Harry Boomer, longtime Hough resident

