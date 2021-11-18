A revival for Hough: Cleveland neighborhood moves forward despite rough past
HOUGH, Ohio (WOIO) - The veil of a rough past has hung over Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood for decades. But residents are moving forward, transforming the community with a complete resurgence.
Like many communities across America, the neighborhood is rebounding from coronavirus-related challenges.
Residents are focused on the fight against crime, housing insecurity and more.
Building a Better CLE is a special project by 19 News that highlights Cleveland neighborhoods, celebrating the good, spotlighting the struggles, and asking the tough questions that lead to solutions.
The November edition of Building a Better CLE features Hough.
Our 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts will broadcast live today from the Fatima Family Center.
Hear from local leaders all afternoon, as 19 News digs deeper into Hough.
- Neighborhood residents Mattie Nixon and Delores Webster
- Shana Roberts of the Famicos Foundation
- Emily Muttillo with The Center For Community Solutions
- LaJean Ray, Director of the Fatima Family Center
- Angela Bennett, Administrative Director Of Digital C
- 19 News’ own Harry Boomer, longtime Hough resident
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.