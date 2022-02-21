Mother mourns loss of son murdered in Cleveland, now asking for help to catch killer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bryan Conley was just 21 years old when he was shot and killed less than two weeks ago as he sat in his car.

Jessica Moore couldn’t fight back tears as she spoke about her son and the life he had in front of him.

“I would prefer to have my son here with me, but because of somebody else it’s not possible. Because of someone else...I can’t, I can’t,” she said.

She mourns, barely able to speak, without working to catch her breathless.

78-hundred block of Dudley Ave., Cleveland is where Conley was killed (WOIO)

Conley’s aunt Kelly Murray supports her sister in her grief, but is broken-heartened herself.

“He was shot multiple times and left for dead in his car on Dudley Avenue. We don’t know anything yet,” she said.

Murray said there is speculation but real answers they have been made aware of yet.

“He got into some trouble. We all do. It’s a part of being young. He was starting to flip himself over and be better and he’s taken from us,” she said.

No word yet from police on whether his death was tied to his past behavior dating to at least 2019.

His aunt Kelly said Conley got a text 10 days ago to meet someone on Dudley Avenue, where this makeshift memorial sits, at the base of this tree. Police received a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. that night.

“He lightened every room. He was a goofball. He was so fun loving and his antics...”

