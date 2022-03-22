2 Strong 4 Bullies
25-year-old man faces charges for North Olmsted bank robbery

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old North Olmsted man is now charged with robbing the Fifth Third Bank Monday afternoon, North Olmsted police said.

According to police, Adam Marshall walked into the Fifth Third Bank in the 26000 block of Lorain Road just after 3 p.m. and demanded cash.

Adam Marshall
Adam Marshall((Source: North Olmsted police))

Police said no weapon was seen.

North Olmsted bank robbery
North Olmsted bank robbery((Source: North Olmsted police))

Officers searched the surrounding area and quickly caught up with Marshall, police said.

Marshall is charged with robbery and additional charges are possible, police said.

This robbery comes just hours after an armed robbery at the Starbucks in the 27000 block of Lorain Road.

