BB gun confiscated from student’s car at Rocky River High School, police say

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River Police confirmed a BB gun was found inside a Rocky River High School student’s car, but there was no firearm inside the building after the school was tagged in a social media post of what looked like a handgun.

The student’s social media post that depicted what appeared to be a handgun and tagged Rocky River High School was uploaded at approximately 2 p.m. on March 23, RRCSD Superintendent Dr. Michael G. Shoaf confirmed.

Shoaf said students reported this post within minutes to School Resource Ofc. Mike Berhardt, who then informed Rocky River Police and Principal Rob Winton.

Rocky River Police quickly found the weapon shown in the social media post and determined it was a BB gun that appeared to be a replica of a Glock 19 handgun, according to Shoaf.

The weapon was confiscated from the trunk of a student’s car but was not inside any school building at any time, Shoaf and police stated.

“RRPD and the RRCSD partner for the safety of the students and staff. RRPD has a school resource officer in every building, and they hold training with the staff and students. Today the partnership showed its true value. We are very proud of SRO Bernhardt, the students, and the RRHS staff for their quick response to what could have been a potentially dangerous situation,” Rocky River Police stated.

Shoaf shared the following statement with the Rocky River City School District:

“At the Rocky River City School District, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. Any situation that could potentially threaten or harm our students and staff is addressed swiftly, with our fullest attention, and dealt with accordingly.

The RRCSD does not tolerate the possession of weapons or look-alike weapons on school property, in any school vehicle, or at any school-sponsored event regardless of location. Any student violating these standards will face serious disciplinary consequences up to and including possible expulsion from school.

We appreciate the swift actions of students who reported this information immediately to school officials, enabling a quick response to the situation and ensuring the safety of our school community.

Counselors and administrators will be available tomorrow for any students who need assistance or support. Additional reporting services are available by utilizing The Safe School Helpline, which is a 24-hour service available to students, parents and community members to anonymously report unsafe behaviors, threats or criminal activities. To make a confidential report, please call 1-800-4-1-VOICE ext. 359, text TIPS to 614-426-0240 or report online at safeschoolhelpline.com.”

