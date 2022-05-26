Cleveland residents build better Tremont despite ongoing challenges

TREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - How does a neighborhood move forward while still embracing its unique history? That’s the challenge Tremont residents and leaders said they’re facing.

As 19 News continues exploring Cleveland neighborhoods, our goal is to celebrate the good, spotlight the struggles and ask the tough questions that lead to answers.

The May edition of our Building A Better CLE series takes a deeper look at the Tremont neighborhood.

Tremont is one of Cleveland’s oldest neighborhoods, dating back to the early 1800′s.

It’s known for its award-winning restaurants, art scene, boutique shops and scenic churches as well as events like the Greek Festival every Memorial Day weekend.

Cory Riordan, Executive Director of Tremont West Community Development

