81-year-old Cleveland man to be sentenced for trying to meet teenager for sex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 81-year-old man who was found guilty of trying to meet up with someone who he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sexual activity will be sentenced on Tuesday morning.

The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas hearing for James Corcoran is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Court records show that Corcoran was initially indicted on attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, and possessing criminal tools.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Corcoran had sexually explicit conversations online with someone who he thought was an underage boy, but it was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

Corcoran was eventually arrested at the location where he arranged to meet up with the teenager.

