No suspects ID’d in deadly shooting in Ohio City, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police released new information Friday about the shooting death of a 41-year-old man in the Ohio City neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said William Little died Thursday in the 2600 block of Loop Drive.

According to police, Little was shot in the face around 11 a.m. on Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority property.

Cleveland police said Little was approached by an unknown person wearing all black clothing.

Then, police said a man wearing all black was seen fleeing after witnesses reported hearing a gunshot.

No suspects have been identified by police at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME; a cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.

