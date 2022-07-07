Court hearing for teen charged with murder of 17-year-old Parma boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 16-year-old male accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old Parma teenager, is expected to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Thursday.

Parma police said the suspect murdered Lawrence Morgan on June 21.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of S. Park Blvd. around 3 p.m. after 911 dispatchers received multiple calls for shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Morgan suffering from a gunshot wound.

Morgan was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

On June 22, Parma police and SWAT team members arrested the 16-year-old suspect at a home in the 3100 block of Liggett Drive after a stand-off.

He is charged with murder, felonious assault and improper discharge over a roadway.

According to police, the two juveniles did know one another and it was not a random shooting.

