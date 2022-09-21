2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

East Cleveland police chief pleads not guilty to theft, fraud charges

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who is usually responsible for enforcing the law in East Cleveland found himself in front of a judge on Wednesday morning.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner appeared in a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas courtroom for his arraignment on several charges, including:

  • Aggravated theft
  • Telecommunications fraud
  • 6 counts of monthly, semiannual, and annual return by vendor payments
  • Tampering with records
  • Theft in office
  • Grand theft
  • 2 counts of passing bad checks

The 47-year-old was suspended from his position as chief and placed on administrative leave following his August indictment.

Gardner left the courtroom on Wednesday morning after posting the $5,000 bond. He’s expected back in court on Oct. 3.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

Part 2 of "The Killings, Cover-Up & Manhunt: Confessions of George Brinkman" is available now...
Dark Side of the Land: What does it take to catch a killer?
CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will speak as leader of the region’s largest public school district.
CMSD hosts annual State of the Schools address
CMSD state of the schools
19 News
East Cleveland police chief pleads not guilty to theft, fraud charges