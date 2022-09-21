East Cleveland police chief pleads not guilty to theft, fraud charges
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who is usually responsible for enforcing the law in East Cleveland found himself in front of a judge on Wednesday morning.
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner appeared in a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas courtroom for his arraignment on several charges, including:
- Aggravated theft
- Telecommunications fraud
- 6 counts of monthly, semiannual, and annual return by vendor payments
- Tampering with records
- Theft in office
- Grand theft
- 2 counts of passing bad checks
The 47-year-old was suspended from his position as chief and placed on administrative leave following his August indictment.
Gardner left the courtroom on Wednesday morning after posting the $5,000 bond. He’s expected back in court on Oct. 3.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.