East Cleveland police chief pleads not guilty to theft, fraud charges

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who is usually responsible for enforcing the law in East Cleveland found himself in front of a judge on Wednesday morning.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner appeared in a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas courtroom for his arraignment on several charges, including:

Aggravated theft

Telecommunications fraud

6 counts of monthly, semiannual, and annual return by vendor payments

Tampering with records

Theft in office

Grand theft

2 counts of passing bad checks

The 47-year-old was suspended from his position as chief and placed on administrative leave following his August indictment.

Gardner left the courtroom on Wednesday morning after posting the $5,000 bond. He’s expected back in court on Oct. 3.

