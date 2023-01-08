2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron teacher negotiations continue, preparations made in event of strike

Akron Public Schools
By Rachel Vadaj and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Negotiations between the Akron Board of Education and the teachers union continue through Sunday as the strike deadline nears.

Akron Education Association President Patricia Shipe told 19 News that Saturday’s negotiation meetings lasted 11 hours, and broke at 7:28 p.m.

The negotiation meeting resumed at noon on Sunday, and are continuing as of 6:30 p.m.

Shipe stated that some progress was made in Saturday’s meetings, however, there are still issues that need to be addressed.

She did not specify what those remaining issues are.

Akron Public Schools stated both sides reconvened Sunday in the presence of a federal mediator.

[ With strike deadline looming, leaders in Akron gather to help avert possible teachers’ strike ]

In the event of a strike, the Akron Schools website states that students will pivot to online learning, with instructional plans and recommended schedules to be released.

Lunch will still be provided, according to the site, with daily pick up at nine locations throughout the district. After school clubs and sports will not take place in the result of a strike.

The Akron Education Association has been working without a contract since June of 2022.

The Akron Education Association issued a 10-day strike notice, claiming the board had “no desire to bargain in good faith, answer public record requests which they are legally required to do, or make any real attempt to support their indefensible proposals.”

[ Akron Education Association issues a 10-day strike notice ]

Akron teachers said they don’t want to strike because no one wins in a strike, but they will walk out on Jan. 9 if the school board’s negotiating team isn’t willing to bargain in good faith, answer questions and come up with real solutions.

The district’s 47 schools and over 20,000 students would be affected by the strike if negotiations are not made.

[ Akron community members come together to encourage teacher negotiations ]

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

