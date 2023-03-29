Widow of Canton man gunned down by police re-files $1 million wrongful death lawsuit

2 Strong 4 Bullies
The widow of a Canton man who was gunned down by police after firing celebratory shots has re-filed a one-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit against the city and officers involved.(Source: WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The widow of a Canton man who was gunned down by police after firing celebratory shots has re-filed a one-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit against the city and officers involved.

Marquetta Williams and the family of James Williams filed the lawsuit Tuesday alleging that officers responded with excessive force January 1, 2021.

Court documents say Williams was firing celebratory shots on New Years Day outside of his house on 10th Street in the are where Officer Robert Huber was patrolling.

Huber approached the house after the gunfire had ended and shot through a fence, killing Williams, the docket says.

An internal review at the police department found Huber didn’t violate any department policies, and Huber has faced no discipline for his involvement in the shooting.

The Williams family is now seeking no less than $1 million in damages.

