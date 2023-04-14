Brecksville-Broadview Heights high school dismisses students due to alleged threat

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools sent home high school students Friday morning due to an threat for violence, according to the school system.

A Facebook post from Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools stated that the decision to send students home due to district officials’ desire to keep everyone safe and begin investigating.

Officials say Broadview Heights police officers will be supervising the student release with building and district leaders.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

