2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

CMSD Board of Education members approve new CEO

Dr. Warren G. Morgan
Dr. Warren G. Morgan(Source: Cleveland Metropolitan School District)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Board of Education members voted unanimously to approve Dr. Warren G. Morgan as the next CEO of The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD).

Morgan, who is currently the Chief Academic Officer for Indianapolis Public Schools, was introduced at a news conference earlier this week.

According to Board Chair Anne Bingham, the vote followed months of interviews with candidates and finalists f that involved students, parents, staff and community members across the district.

The Cleveland Teachers Union released the following statement following the announcement on Morgan:

“Congratulations to Dr. Warren Morgan on being named the next CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Dr. Morgan as we all strive to do what is best for Cleveland’s children and their families. This was a lengthy process and we appreciate the time and effort that both candidates gave in the multiple stakeholder interviews. Thank you to Dr. Ricardo “Rocky” Torres for your time and we wish you the best of luck in your future endevors. On behalf of the members of the Cleveland Teachers Union at Cleveland’s public schools, CTU thanks Eric Gordon for his dedication to Cleveland’s students and community. The CTU appreciates CEO Gordon’s leadership and devotion to our kids, our schools, and our community.”

Current CMSD CEO Eric Gordon announced in September 2022 he would step down at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Gordon was named CEO of the district in June 2011.

During his time as CEO, Gordon passed three school levies and a bond issue to improve schools and get the district out of debt.

Some of that money went to new school facilities, modernizing buses, upgrading technology, including student’s internet connectivity, and improving school safety.

“Eric is a true leader who puts the needs of students and families first,” said Mayor Bibb. “He has had a tremendous impact on Cleveland’s young scholars and future leaders, and there is no doubt he will continue to guide and inspire those around him. We wish Eric all the best in his next chapter.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

24-year-old man murdered in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
Fairview Park murder
Medical examiner identifies Fairview Park woman police say was killed by husband
Savion Antwine has two open warrants for attacking the same pregnant woman on two different...
Wanted: Cleveland man accused of attacking pregnant woman, twice
Aaren Washington
Cleveland man to be sentenced for murder of 15-year-old boy