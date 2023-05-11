CMSD Board of Education members approve new CEO

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Board of Education members voted unanimously to approve Dr. Warren G. Morgan as the next CEO of The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD).

Morgan, who is currently the Chief Academic Officer for Indianapolis Public Schools, was introduced at a news conference earlier this week.

According to Board Chair Anne Bingham, the vote followed months of interviews with candidates and finalists f that involved students, parents, staff and community members across the district.

The Cleveland Teachers Union released the following statement following the announcement on Morgan:

“Congratulations to Dr. Warren Morgan on being named the next CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Dr. Morgan as we all strive to do what is best for Cleveland’s children and their families. This was a lengthy process and we appreciate the time and effort that both candidates gave in the multiple stakeholder interviews. Thank you to Dr. Ricardo “Rocky” Torres for your time and we wish you the best of luck in your future endevors. On behalf of the members of the Cleveland Teachers Union at Cleveland’s public schools, CTU thanks Eric Gordon for his dedication to Cleveland’s students and community. The CTU appreciates CEO Gordon’s leadership and devotion to our kids, our schools, and our community.”

Current CMSD CEO Eric Gordon announced in September 2022 he would step down at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Gordon was named CEO of the district in June 2011.

During his time as CEO, Gordon passed three school levies and a bond issue to improve schools and get the district out of debt.

Some of that money went to new school facilities, modernizing buses, upgrading technology, including student’s internet connectivity, and improving school safety.

“Eric is a true leader who puts the needs of students and families first,” said Mayor Bibb. “He has had a tremendous impact on Cleveland’s young scholars and future leaders, and there is no doubt he will continue to guide and inspire those around him. We wish Eric all the best in his next chapter.”

