Multiple cars involved in crash on I-480

19 News crews captured a crash involving multiple cars Saturday afternoon.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News crews captured a crash involving multiple cars Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred on I-480 near Lee Road.

Police have not specified when the crash occurred.

Officials also have not confirmed if anyone was injured or the cause of the crash.

19 News reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

