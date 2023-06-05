New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major construction project now completed on the Valley View Bridge is ready for drivers traveling on I-480.

The new 4,150 feet center bridge, which opened in the westbound lanes at 5 a.m. on Monday, can be used as an express lane to bypass the I-77 interchange.

Anyone who wants to stay on I-480 still has the ability to drive on the bridge as normal.

Anyone exiting at I-77 will need to stay on the westbound bridge and use the right lanes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said any new traffic patterns often cause confusion, reminding drivers to stick to the posted speed limit or slow down when needed.

