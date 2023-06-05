2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major construction project now completed on the Valley View Bridge is ready for drivers traveling on I-480.

The new 4,150 feet center bridge, which opened in the westbound lanes at 5 a.m. on Monday, can be used as an express lane to bypass the I-77 interchange.

Anyone who wants to stay on I-480 still has the ability to drive on the bridge as normal.

Anyone exiting at I-77 will need to stay on the westbound bridge and use the right lanes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said any new traffic patterns often cause confusion, reminding drivers to stick to the posted speed limit or slow down when needed.

19 News will provide continuous coverage in the event of any crashes in the area.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
Abby Michaels
Driver’s murder trial starts 4 years after Mason family killed in wrong-way I-75 crash
Cleveland Police: Driver flees after crashing into RTA bus
Cleveland Police: Driver flees after crashing into RTA bus
Cleveland Police: Driver flees after crashing into RTA bus
Cleveland Police: Driver flees after crashing into RTA bus