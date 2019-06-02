Help Wanted: Menards hiring new employees at new Mentor location

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Mentor announced the new Menards home improvement store will begin hiring new employees for the 9600 Diamond Centre Drive location this week.
Interested applicants can stop at the store site on Wednesday, June 5 - Friday, June 14 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. to fill out an application from and be interviewed.
Menards is looking to hire both full-time and part-time team members for a variety of positions.
The official opening date for this location has yet to be announced.
