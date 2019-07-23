Cleveland Fire: Truck loses load of metal, causes closure on stretch of I-77 near Pershing Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a truck that lost a load of metal on I-77 in Cleveland.
According to the Cleveland Fire Department, the northbound lanes of I-77 north were closed at around 3:30 p.m. near Pershing Avenue as crews worked to clear the roadway.
Multiple flat tires were reported as a result of the debris, Cleveland Fire said.
The Ohio Department of Transportation is also responding to the scene.
As of 4 p.m., I-77 north was still closed.
This is a developing story.
