Cleveland Fire: Truck loses load of metal, causes closure on stretch of I-77 near Pershing Avenue

Cleveland Fire: Truck loses load of metal, causes closure on stretch of I-77 near Pershing Avenue
By Chris Anderson | July 23, 2019 at 3:49 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 4:04 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a truck that lost a load of metal on I-77 in Cleveland.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, the northbound lanes of I-77 north were closed at around 3:30 p.m. near Pershing Avenue as crews worked to clear the roadway.

Multiple flat tires were reported as a result of the debris, Cleveland Fire said.

Truck lost load of metal debris on I-77, multiple flat tires reported https://bit.ly/2LCDuxo

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The Ohio Department of Transportation is also responding to the scene.

As of 4 p.m., I-77 north was still closed.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.