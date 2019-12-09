Cleveland Police assisted Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police on a homicide where a woman shot and killed man after an altercation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said they came to assist the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police on a homicide. It involved a 28-year-old woman who police said she shot a 26-year-old her ex-boyfriend who kicked in her door. The woman was arrested.
This happened at Haltnorth Walk, where Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police responded to the scene.
The woman suffered no injuries police said.
Police said they have arrested the 28-year-old woman who called in that her ex-boyfriend kicked in her door and she had shot him. She said she barricaded herself in a room to call the police.
Police said the 26-year-old was dead at the scene.
The homicide unit, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner responded to investigate the scene, police said.
Police said this matter remains under investigation and pending prosecutor review.
Police said no additional information is available at this time.
