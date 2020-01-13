Bounce is bouncing back to channel 43.2 to make room for new country music and lifestyle network

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Jan. 13, Bounce network is returning to WUAB-DT2 on 43.2 to make room for a new country music and lifestyle television network called Circle launching on WUAB-DT3 on 43.3.
Circle will feature original programming centered around artists and their music; hobbies, outdoor and offstage adventures, food, family, and friends.
On top of their 16 original shows, Circle will also include archival content, entertainment news, documentaries, and movies for 24/7 content.
