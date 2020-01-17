Re-sentencing hearing set for former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora has a re-sentencing hearing Wednesday morning in front of United States District Judge Sara Loi.

Dimora is scheduled to appear at the federal court hearing via video from prison.

In March 2012, Dimora was convicted of 32 corruption-related charges; including, racketeering, bribery and conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors said Dimora accepted more than 100 bribes, tried to fix eight court cases and had contractors do work at his home for free or reduced prices.

Dimora is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence at the Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts.

He is scheduled to be released on Feb. 11, 2036, when he is 80.

