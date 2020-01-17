2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Re-sentencing hearing set for former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora

Jimmy Dimora
Jimmy Dimora
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora has a re-sentencing hearing Wednesday morning in front of United States District Judge Sara Loi.

Dimora is scheduled to appear at the federal court hearing via video from prison.

In March 2012, Dimora was convicted of 32 corruption-related charges; including, racketeering, bribery and conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors said Dimora accepted more than 100 bribes, tried to fix eight court cases and had contractors do work at his home for free or reduced prices.

Dimora is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence at the Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts.

He is scheduled to be released on Feb. 11, 2036, when he is 80.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

19 News
Mayfly swarm detected on weather radar over Lake Erie
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
What is the safe surrender program? Ohio governor’s warrant task force discusses
(Source: WOIO)
Shaker Heights police say 14-year-old responsible for making threats against schools
FILE - Police lights
Deputies find female with gunshot to her head at Lorain County event center