Family craft time! How to make a Pretend Campfire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
A warm and cozy flame that can burn in your home? This Paper Campfire is a craft that adults and kids can build together.
Staying indoors? You and your kids can build a Paper Campfire that is like a tiny and safe version of the real thing. There’s something comforting and cozy about a campfire, no matter the size.
You’ll need colored tissue paper, a clear plastic cup, a battery-powered tealight, small rocks, scissors (or a craft knife), and a piece of cardboard. Watch our how-to video above to see how it’s done. Be sure to have an adult around while you are doing any cutting, and have fun!
