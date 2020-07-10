Beachwood Place shooter who triggered chaos at mall arrested in South Euclid, police say

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Gunfire at Beachwood Place sent shoppers running through the mall in a panic on July 3, and according to police, the shooter was arrested Thursday in South Euclid.
Antonio Lamar Evans, Jr., 20, of Shaker Heights, was armed at the time of his arrest, according to Beachwood Police.
Police said Evans got into an altercation near Saks Fifth Avenue, and shot a man in the leg last Friday.
The victim was taken to an emergency room where he was treated and released.
Police said the shooting did not appear to be a random act of violence.
Immediately after the shooting, the mall was placed on lockdown and shoppers were told to hide in the back of stores, until an all-clear was given, according to an Eastlake woman who was there with her daughter.
The woman said they waited for about 30 minutes, and were then informed that they could safely leave the mall.
The mall has been dogged by five shootings over the past three years.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted with the case.
