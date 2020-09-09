14,000 mail-in ballot applications rejected by Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High volumes of absentee ballot applications are pouring in, and already there are some problems.
With just 55 days before the Presidential election, Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director Tony Perlatti said they’re dealing with issues voters can fix. “We have a little over 14,000 rejected applications and of that about 11,400 are because of a missing date of birth.”
That means 80% of those applications are being rejected.
Without the date of birth, officials can’t process the application.
Perlatti said some voters are mailing in their absentee ballot applications completely wrong.
“They put the applications back in the envelope in the manner in which they took the letter out, folding it so their address shows, he explained. When you get your absentee ballot application in the mail he says to make sure you fill out the required fields in the back and fold it so the Board of Elections address appears in the clear part of the envelope. We don’t want them to get that application mailed back to themselves and say you know what forget this I’m not going to participate in the election,” said Perlatti.
Perlatti said his office has received more than 200,000 applications so far. That’s more than what they got in 2016. "There is definitely is an interest of individuals wanting to vote by mail, expressed Perlatti.
Officials in Lake and Lorain counties have are also noticed some voters mailing their applications incorrectly. Ashtabula county says a third-party sending out applications is causing some confusion for voters.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.