14,000 mail-in ballot applications rejected by Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

“They put the applications back in the envelope in the manner in which they took the letter out, folding it so their address shows, he explained. When you get your absentee ballot application in the mail he says to make sure you fill out the required fields in the back and fold it so the Board of Elections address appears in the clear part of the envelope. We don’t want them to get that application mailed back to themselves and say you know what forget this I’m not going to participate in the election,” said Perlatti.